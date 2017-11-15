CDB Aviation Agrees US$10 Bn Airbus A320neo Deal

November 15, 2017

CDB Aviation Lease Finance has confirmed an order for 90 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

The order is made up of 45 A320neos from a previously undisclosed purchase agreement made in 2014, and the firming up of a Memorandum of Understanding agreed at the 2017 Paris Airshow for 30 A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft.

The total value of the order is just over USD$10 billion at list prices.

“By confirming today’s order for 90 A320neos, we have doubled our overall order position for the aircraft family,” CDB Aviation’s chief executive Peter Chang said.

“CDB Aviation is now well positioned… to realise our aggressive fleet growth plan and further strengthen our ability to serve airline customers around the world with narrow-body fleet requirements.”

Dublin-based CDB Aviation Lease Finance is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Company.