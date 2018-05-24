Cathay Pacific Updates Asia Miles Loyalty Offering

May 24, 2018

Cathay Pacific is updating its Asia Miles loyalty scheme, with the airline saying more people will benefit from higher mileage accrual and a wider choice of redemption flights.

Miles will now be calculated on a combination of cabin class, fare class and distance, rather than the more traditional distance flown model used by most airlines.

Asia Miles members will earn more miles on 80 percent of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon tickets, the airline said.

An example of a Hong Kong-Taipei economy class ticket showed 650 Asia Miles would accrue, where previously it was 501. A long-haul example given was Hong Kong-Vancouver, with business class miles earned increasing from 7,796 to 8,980, based on a one way fare.

Asia Miles chief executive Stephen Wong said they have been listening to members and were making it easier to earn more miles and redeem seats on the two airlines.

“Whilst we are a diverse travel and lifestyle rewards programme, air travel is still a very popular way to earn and redeem Asia Miles. We want to make it more rewarding so that our members continue to see value in being part of the programme,” he said.

The number of redemption seats will also increase, with 20 percent additional seats available on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.

The changes, which will come into effect from June 22, will also see the launch of a new award booking system, allowing Asia Miles members to make redemption bookings more easily.