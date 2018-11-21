Caribbean Air Selects 737 MAX 8 For Fleet Renewal

November 21, 2018

Caribbean Airlines said it has chosen the 737 MAX 8 to renew its single-aisle fleet, and plans to take 12 of the updated 737 over the next few years.

The MAX 8s will replace the Trinidad and Tobago airline’s current fleet of a dozen 737-800s.

A Boeing statement announced Caribbean’s selection of the new 737 but didn’t refer to any formal order for the aircraft.

“The 737 MAX allows us to continue offering a safe and comfortable experience for our passengers, while significantly improving fuel efficiency and environmental performance,” Caribbean’s chief executive Garvin Medera said.

Boeing said the MAX 8 will seat up to 160 passengers in Caribbean Airlines’ three-class layout.