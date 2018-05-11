Brussels Airlines Pilots Announce Strikes

May 11, 2018

Pilot unions at Brussels Airlines have called two one-day strikes next week which will affect over 550 flights and 63,000 passengers, the airline said.

The strikes, on Monday May 14 and Wednesday May 16, will cause “massive disruptions”, the Lufthansa subsidiary said in a statement.

The airline said it had offered pilots a 3 percent increase from January 2019 and an additional 3 percent in 2020, but the “flexible benefit plan” was turned down by pilots.

The offer was followed by a new proposal on Friday which Brussels Air said focuses more on a better work-life balance, including improved rosters and holiday planning, rather than purely on a salary increase.

“We deeply regret the refusal of our new offer that focuses on the main concern of our pilots – an improved work-life balance,” the airline’s chief executive Christina Foerster said.

She said the airline was worried that the unions had announced a strike even before the new conciliation process has started, but that it remains open to constructive dialogue.

“The union delegation continues to propose the same 12 points, which represent a total increase in cost of 25 percent for the company. It would be irresponsible for the future of our company and its 3,900 employees to accept this,” Foerster added.