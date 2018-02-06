Boeing Services Rack Up Airshow Orders
Boeing announced services orders valued at more than USD$900 million at the Singapore Airshow.
The orders include landing gear exchanges for ANA’s 787 fleet, Malaysia Airlines’ Next-Generation 737s and Lufthansa Group’s 777-200F and 777-300ER fleets.
In the only aircraft order, freight shipper DHL ordered a 767-300ER converted freighter.
Boeing Global Services was established last year by combining the group’s government, space and commercial sectors. It is headquartered in Dallas.