Boeing Services Rack Up Airshow Orders

February 6, 2018

Boeing announced services orders valued at more than USD$900 million at the Singapore Airshow.

The orders include landing gear exchanges for ANA’s 787 fleet, Malaysia Airlines’ Next-Generation 737s and Lufthansa Group’s 777-200F and 777-300ER fleets.

In the only aircraft order, freight shipper DHL ordered a 767-300ER converted freighter.

Boeing Global Services was established last year by combining the group’s government, space and commercial sectors. It is headquartered in Dallas.