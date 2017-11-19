Boeing, Avolon Firm Up $11 billion 737 Order

November 19, 2017

Boeing and aviation lease company Avolon have firmed up an order for 75 737 MAX planes in a deal worth just under USD$11 billion at list prices.

The firm order from Dublin-based Avolon is for 55 737 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s, plus options on 20 additional MAX 8s. The order was initially announced as a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Air Show in June.

“This is the largest single order that we have placed with Boeing to date… We have experienced strong interest in our initial MAX orders and this incremental order reflects this demand,” Avolon’s chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said.

The lessor has over 140 MAX aircraft in its fleet or on order.

Boeing has taken just under 4,000 net orders for the 737 MAX series, with 34 delivered by the end of October.