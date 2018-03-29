BOC Aviation Orders Six Boeing 787s

March 29, 2018

Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered six Boeing 787-9 aircraft in a deal valued at USD$1.69 billion at list prices.

The company said in a Stock Exchange submission that it had granted an option to an airline to lease the aircraft or buy them at the time of delivery.

The lessor expects to take delivery of the Dreamliners in 2018 and 2019 unless the airline elects to purchase the aircraft on delivery.

BOC Aviation had a fleet of 491 aircraft owned, managed or on order at 31 December 2017.