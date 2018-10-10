Bamboo Airways’ Launch Delayed Until December

October 10, 2018

Vietnamese startup Bamboo Airways’ plans to start flying this month have been delayed while it waits for a license from the country’s aviation authority.

Bamboo, owned by local construction company FLC Group, hoped to launch domestic flights this month as a ‘hybrid’ airline, combining traditional and low cost models, and offering five-star service on all flights.

Vietnamese media reported, however, that the Civil Aviation Authority had not completed licensing of the new airline, and it was not now expected to launch until December.

FLC Group and Bamboo Airways signed a purchase agreement for 24 Airbus A321neos in March 2018 for domestic and regional routes, and 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in June for medium- and long-haul services.

FLC chairman Trinh Van Quyet said the group’s long-term vision is to connect Vietnam to key markets in Asia, Europe and North America.