Bamboo Airways Commits To 20 Boeing 787s

June 26, 2018

Vietnamese startup Bamboo Airways has signed a commitment with Boeing for 20 787-9 Dreamliners in a deal worth USD$5.63 billion at list prices.

The aircraft order, which is yet to be finalised, is tentatively scheduled for delivery between April 2020 and 2021, Boeing said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce these new 787 Dreamliners into our fleet as we prepare to launch long-haul operations to international markets,” Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of the airline’s parent FLC Group said.

“Our long-term vision is to connect Vietnam to key markets within Asia, Europe and North America and the capabilities of these new state-of-the-art Dreamliners will help us achieve our goals,” he added.

Bamboo Airways in March signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 24 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2022 and 2025 if confirmed.

FLC Group said Bamboo will explore niche markets, including direct flights to new tourist destinations in Vietnam.

Bamboo is based at Quy Nhon’s Phu Cat Airport and is aiming for launch in late 2018 or early 2019.