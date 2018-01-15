Auckland Airport To Sell Australian Airports Stake

January 15, 2018

New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport will sell its stake in North Queensland Airports (NQA) for AUD$370 million (USD$295 million) as it refocuses on its domestic business.

The 24.6 percent stake in the Australian airports operator has been offered to NQA’s existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis. Perron Investments and The Infrastructure Fund have already agreed to accept up to AIA’s entire shareholding in NQA if offered.

“We are very pleased to have reached a position that will result in a sale of our entire interest and that two existing and experienced infrastructure investors have agreed to support NQA in the next stage of its development,” Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said.

“The sale will enable Auckland Airport to focus attention on growing its New Zealand travel, trade and tourism businesses and to recycle the proceeds into supporting the significant step up in aeronautical investment at Auckland Airport over the next five years.”

The sale is subject to securing regulatory and any counter-party approvals.