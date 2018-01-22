ATR Triples Orders, Returns To US Market

January 22, 2018

European regional aircraft maker ATR took 113 firm orders in 2017, over three times the previous year’s total.

In addition to the 113 orders, up from 36 in 2016, ATR booked 40 options for its turboprop range.

The Toulouse-based company delivered 80 aircraft during the year, 70 ATR 72-600s, 8 ATR 42-600s and 2 used planes.

ATR, which is owned by Airbus and Italian conglomerate Leonardo, said it had stabilised its annual turnover at USD$1.8 billion, among its best financial results over its 35 year history.

The company also announced its first deal with a US airline since 1997, with Silver Airways leasing 20 aircraft through Nordic Aviation Capital. The order for 16 ATR 42-600s and four ATR 72-600s will be delivered from March this year, with final deliveries due in the first quarter of 2020.