​ATR CEO Scherer Appointed Airbus Sales Chief

September 13, 2018

Airbus has appointed ATR chief executive Christian Scherer as its new sales boss after Eric Schulz resigned less than ten months into the job.

Airbus said Scherer will take up the position of chief commercial officer with immediate effect. Schulz, who joined Airbus in January, stepped down “for personal reasons.”

Schulz took over as sales supremo from Airbus veteran John Leahy who announced his retirement late last year. Airbus CEO Tom Enders said the company regretted the former Rolls-Royce exec’s decision and wished him “all the best for his future.”

Christian Scherer has been at regional aircraft maker ATR since 2016, after a 32-year career at Airbus. ATR is 50 percent owned by Italian company Leonardo, and 50 percent by Airbus.

“With Christian Scherer we see one of our most customer-focused leaders at the commercial helm of Airbus. Over his various assignments I greatly valued his international mind-set, his strategic vision, and tremendous commercial expertise,” CEO Enders said.

Born in Germany and raised in France, Scherer has an MBA from the University of Ottawa in international marketing and is a graduate of the Paris Business School.