Ardian Sells London Luton Airport Stake

April 24, 2018

French investment company Ardian has agreed to sell its stake in London Luton Airport, the UK’s fifth busiest airport, to Australia’s AMP Capital.

The terms of the sale of Ardian Infrastructure’s 49 percent stake in the airport were not disclosed.

Ardian bought the Luton stake in 2013, and alongside majority owner Aena, they have invested over GBP£160 million (USD$223.5 million) in developing the airport. During the period of Ardian’s ownership, passenger numbers have increased from 9.7 million in 2013 to 15.8 million last year.

“This success has been made possible by the hard work of everyone involved with LLA (London Luton Airport), including the employees, our industrial partner Aena, and an extended list of important stakeholders,” Ardian Managing Director Andrew Liau said in a statement.

AMP Capital’s Global Head of Infrastructure Equity Boe Pahari said: “London Luton Airport is a high-quality capital city airport with significant further growth potential, catering for the high-volume London market, which makes it a compelling investment opportunity.”

Aena said it remains “fully committed to the airport’s growth and development.”