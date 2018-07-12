ANA Announces More Flight Cancellations

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced the cancellation of a further 330 domestic flights as it continues the inspection of engines on some of its Boeing 787 aircraft.

The latest cancellations, for July 23-31, are in addition to the 176 announced by the airline on Monday. Only domestic flights are subject to cancellation, international routes are not affected, the airline said.

ANA has now cancelled 619 flights in July, with an announcement due July 17 announcing further cancellations for August.

“Over the last two years, we have been working very closely with Rolls-Royce and the regulatory authorities to minimise the impact to our flight schedule. However, due to the additional mandatory inspections which were announced in mid-June, we are cancelling a limited number of flights,” the airline said in a statement.

Engine checks have been extended to older Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package B engines powering some of ANA’s Boeing 787s, after the initial inspections of Package C engine compressor blades due to unexpected wear.

ANA operates 64 787s - 36 787-8s and 28 787-9s on domestic and international routes.