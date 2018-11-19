American Pilot Union Seeks Contract Negotiations

November 19, 2018

The union representing 15,000 pilots at American Airlines has called on the airline to open negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said “it’s time” to move beyond an agreement “borne out of bankruptcy and to pursue, collaboratively, an airline that both labour and management can be proud to represent.”

The current American-APA contract was agreed in 2015, after American emerged from a painful Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The APA has triggered a provision in its current contract and given American notice of January talks on a new deal.

In a letter to the airline, APA President Captain Daniel Carey identified “four simple, straightforward values that will facilitate the change we seek- safety first, respect, fairness, and a commitment to collaboration.”

Carey said the union intends to conclude negotiations in months. “The sooner we reach an agreement, the better for all concerned, including our pilots, our investors, and the passengers we serve.”