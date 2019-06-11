American Extends 737 MAX Cancellations

June 11, 2019

American Airlines has extended the cancellation of its Boeing 737 MAX flight operations to the beginning of September.

The airline had previously cancelled MAX flights until August 19, but in a statement extended the date.

“By extending the cancellations, our customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American,” the airline said. Around 115 flights will be cancelled daily during the latest change.

American said it remains confident that “impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon.”

Boeing said last month that it had completed software updates and associated simulator testing for the 737 MAX and is working with the FAA to provide additional information the regulator has requested.

The software updates come as a result of two fatal 737 MAX crashes in five months. A total of 346 people were killed in the crashes off Indonesia and in Ethiopia.

The other US operators of MAX aircraft, Southwest and United, have removed the aircraft from their schedules until August.

Southwest is the largest US operator of the type with 34 737 MAX 8s in its fleet, American has 24 MAX 8s, and United 14 MAX 9s.