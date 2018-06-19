American Air’s PSA Recovering From Computer Problem

June 19, 2018

American Airlines unit PSA Airlines said it has “stabilised” its computer systems and is working to reintroduce flying and resume its scheduled operations.

PSA, which operates under the American Eagle brand, cancelled all flights on Tuesday morning as it worked to position aircraft and crew to resume normal operations. It will also operate a reduced schedule over the next few days it said.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the airline said in a statement.

The regional airline, which operates about 12 percent of American’s 6,700 daily flights, said the unspecified computer problem has not affected any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights.

Passengers with bookings on PSA-operated American Eagle services should check with the airline on the status of their flight and to rebook.