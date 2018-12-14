American Adds New Routes For Summer 2019

December 14, 2018

American Airlines is launching 18 new domestic routes and adding extra flights to two international destinations for summer 2019 travel.

The new domestic routes include a new destination: Kalispell, Montana’s Glacier Park Airport, with service from Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Chicago O’Hare.

American said it is also returning to Nova Scotia’s Halifax Stanfield Airport, with service from Philadelphia and New York LaGuardia to the Canadian city.

“With 18 new routes, we are committed to providing the most choices for our customers across the US,” the airline’s network and schedule planning VP Vasu Raja said.

The airline is also investing in its regional and mainline fleets to provide a more consistent experience. Dual-class regional aircraft are equipped with first class seats, Wi-Fi and free wireless entertainment, with work to provide access to power at every seat currently in progress.

American will also add second daily flights from DFW to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Madrid-Barajas airports from June 6. The new flights will be operated by Boeing 787 aircraft.

Raja said the additional flights are scheduled to provide more flexibility, with a later departure from DFW and CDG, and improved connectivity to Iberia’s network in Madrid.

The additional Paris and Madrid flights will be operated as part of American’s Atlantic joint business with British Airways, Iberia and Finnair, providing almost 150 trans-Atlantic flights to destinations in North America, Europe and the Caribbean.