Aircalin Firms Up Airbus Order

October 11, 2017

New Caledonia airline Aircalin has firmed up an order for two Airbus A330-900s and two A320neos in a deal worth USD$840 million at list prices.

The A320neos will be used on the airline’s regional routes to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and the A330neos will be deployed on commercial services to Japan, Aircalin said.

“Investing in our new fleet of modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact thanks to lower fuel burn and allows Aircalin to reduce operating costs too,” Aircalin chief executive Didier Tappero said.

“Equipped with the latest technology the aircraft will drive Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia.”