Airbus Leads in Dubai, Boeing Adds New MAX Order

November 18, 2019

Airbus has had a strong start to the Dubai Air Show, with orders and options for 290 aircraft, and Boeing racked up a follow-on order from SunExpress for 10 737 MAX 8s.

The headline order came from Emirates, with the Dubai airline ordering 50 Airbus A350-900s in a list price deal valued at USD$16 billion, according to the airline. Airbus has stopped publishing aircraft list prices as airlines receive large discounts on pricing.

The A350s will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines, with first delivery expected in May 2023. The order supersedes an earlier Emirates intent to purchase 30 A350s and 40 A330neos.

The second bumper offer for Airbus was from Sharjah-based low cost carrier Air Arabia, which placed a USD$14 billion order for 120 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

The new order, for 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321XLR aircraft will more than triple Air Arabia’s fleet of 54 A320s and A321neos.

Boeing received a boost from Turkish leisure airline SunExpress as it converted options for 10 737 MAX 8s to firm orders. The follow-on order, valued at USD$1.2 billion at list prices, will take the Antalya-based carrier’s 737 MAX fleet to 42.

SunExpress currently operates a fleet of 65 737-800s as it waits for delivery of the first of its 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing also announced a follow up order from Biman Bangladesh Airlines for two additional 787s, this time going for the larger -9 to add to its in-service fleet of four 787-8s.

Other Boeing news included Egyptair adding to its Dreamliner fleet with the lease of two 787-9s from AerCap.

Embraer announced a contract for three additional E195-E2s from Nigeria’s Air Peace, worth USD$212.6 million at list prices. Air Peace now has 13 E195-E2s on order, with purchase rights for 17 more. Embraer said first delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

Cairo-based CIAF Leasing also signed a firm order for three Embraers, this time for E190s in a USD$161.4 million list price deal.

De Havilland Canada and aircraft lessor Palma signed a Letter of Intent at the airshow for the purchase of 20 Dash 8-400 aircraft. A final purchase agreement is expected soon.

Nigeria’s Elin Group signed a firm purchase agreement in Dubai for three De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.