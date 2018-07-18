Airbus Has Subdued Third Day At Farnborough

In a quieter day for order announcements at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday, Airbus added commitments for the slow-selling A330neo twin-aisle, and confirmed an A321neo order.

Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus tweaked its A320 order book as it upsized a previous deal for 16 A320neos to the larger, 240-seat A321neo. It also firmed up an order for another 25 A321neos. The changes take the airline’s order book to 80 A320-family aircraft.

Viva Aerobus chief executive Gian Carlo Nucci said the decision to introduce the A321neo “reflects our long-term commitment to cost reduction, to innovation, operational and environmental efficiency, and enhancing our passenger experience.

“These additional aircraft will allow us to capture opportunities in Mexico, and we can think of no aircraft better suited than the A321neo with 240 seats with which to endeavour our growth objectives.”

Airbus also announced a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Airshow for six A330neos. The company’s website quotes the price of the smaller A330-800 for the agreement, but didn’t stipulate which model was in the agreement. Six A330-800s would come in at USD$1.68 billion at current list prices.

Uganda Airlines also signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Farnborough for two A330-800s. If the order is firmed up it will be worth USD$561 million at list prices.

The airline said it would use the A330neos to build its international long-haul network, and would take the aircraft in a three-class layout, with 20 business, 28 premium economy and 213 economy class seats.

The A330neo announcements represent better news for Airbus who, prior to today’s interest, had sold only 224 A330-900s. The only firm order for the smaller -800 from Hawaiian Airlines was cancelled earlier this year as the carrier opted for Boeing 787-9s instead.