Airbus Off To Flyer With $27bn Farnborough Orders

July 16, 2018

Airbus announced orders for commercial airliners worth up to USD$27 billion on the first day of the UK’s Farnborough Airshow, with the A320neo family and A350 featuring prominently.

The biggest potential order came from an unnamed aircraft lessor who signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 80 A320neo family aircraft. The deal, if confirmed, would be worth USD$8.85 billion at A320neo list prices.

Another two lessors, Goshawk Aviation and Macquarie AirFinance, each signed firm orders for 20 A320neos, worth USD$4.4 billion in total at list prices. Dublin-based Goshawk owns, manages and has commitments for over 220 aircraft, including 120 Airbus aircraft in its portfolio.

Macquarie AirFinance has a portfolio of 110 A320 family and nine A330 Airbus aircraft.

Golden Falcon Aviation confirmed an order for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, worth USD$2.7 billion at list prices, in a conversion from an MoU signed at last year’s Dubai Airshow. The aircraft are destined for Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways.

India’s Vistara signed a Letter of Intent for 13 A320neos, worth USD$1.43 billion, and said it has also committed to an additional 37 A320neo family aircraft from lessors.

Rounding out the A320 orders and commitments, Oman budget airline SalamAir signed an agreement for six A320neos, five of which are on lease. The list price total is USD$664 million.

On the wide-body front, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taiwanese start up StarLux Airlines for 17 A350s - 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s. If confirmed, an order would be worth a shade under USD$6 billion. StarLux is expected to launch flights late next year.

Airbus also confirmed that China’s Sichuan Airlines has ordered 10 A350-900s for its long haul international routes. The order is worth USD$3.17 billion at list prices.