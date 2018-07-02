Airbus Assumes Control Of Bombardier CSeries

Airbus and Bombardier have confirmed the closing of the CSeries transaction, giving Airbus majority control of the Canada-based aircraft series.

In a statement, Airbus said it now owns 50.01 percent of the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP). Bombardier owns 34 percent, and Investissement Québec 16 percent after the settlement.

Bombardier also said it has issued warrants to Airbus, exercisable for 100,000,000 Class B shares within a period of five years. The exercise price is CAD$2.29 (USD$1.74) per share.

CSALP confirmed that the project’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions will continue to be based in Québec. Airbus has said it will establish a second final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama to supply US-based customers, when demand supports it.

Airbus now lists CSeries aircraft, the CS100 and CS300, on its sales website.