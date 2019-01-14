Airbus A220 Receives Canadian ETOPS Rating

January 14, 2019

The Airbus A220 has received 180-minute extended operations approval from regulatory authority Transport Canada.

The three hour ETOPS rating allows the A220 to operate commercial operations with twin-engine aircraft on routes up to 180 minutes flying time from the nearest airport.

Airbus said the approval paves the way for A220 customers to start new direct non-limiting routings over water, remote or underserved regions.

Head of Engineering and Customer Support on the A220, Rob Dewar said it is “the only in-production aircraft in its class capable of performing both steep approach and long-range operations… unlocking new route opportunities for airlines.”

The ETOPS certification applies to both A220-100 and -300 models, formerly the Bombardier CSeries CS100 and CS300. Airbus assumed control of the CSeries in the middle of last year.

Airbus is waiting for US and European ETOPS certification, but the current US federal government shutdown is expected to delay FAA approval.