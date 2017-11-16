Air Sénégal To Order Two Airbus A330neos

Air Sénégal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for two A330-900neo aircraft, and will become the first African carrier to order the upgraded A330.

Air Sénégal, the country’s successor to defunct national carrier Senegal Airlines, is scheduled to launch during 2018. The airline plans to use the A330neos to develop a medium and long-haul network from Dakar.

The order, which was announced on the last day of the Dubai Airshow, is worth USD$581 million at list prices.