Air New Zealand Orders Eight Boeing 787-10s

May 27, 2019

Air New Zealand has ordered eight Boeing 787-10s in a deal worth USD$2.7 billion at list prices.



Image: Air New Zealand

The airline said the order for the largest member of the Dreamliner family will complement its current 787-9 and 777-300 fleets, offering more seats and greater efficiency.

First delivery of the aircraft, which will replace its eight 777-200s, is set for 2022.

“This is a hugely important decision for our airline,” Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon said. “With the 787-10 offering almost 15 percent more space for customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow.”

The order includes options to increase the number of aircraft from eight to up to 20, and includes substitution rights, allowing the airline to switch some of the order to the smaller 787-9.

In a switch from the New Zealand flag carrier's previous orders of Rolls-Royce-powered 787s, the -10s have been ordered with General Electric GEnx-1B engines.

Rolls-Royce has had problems with early wear on some components of its Trent-1000 engines, leading to the temporary grounding of some aircraft. Air New Zealand, with 13 787-9s in service, is one of the airlines that has had to ground some of the type for engine maintenance.