Air Lease Adds To 737 MAX Order Book

April 3, 2018

Air Lease Corporation has added to its order list for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a deal for eight additional 737 MAX 8s.

The order, worth just under a billion dollars at list prices, takes the Los Angeles-based lessor’s total 737 MAX orders to 138.

Air Lease EVP John Poerschke said the company’s “success in MAX placements to date speaks to the strong market demand for these aircraft.”

The MAX 8 can seat 162 passengers in a two class layout, and up to 210 in a low cost carrier configuration

Boeing has delivered over 100 737 MAX aircraft to more than 20 customers, including four to Air Lease, with a fifth due for delivery in May.