Air France To Be Hit By Further Strikes

May 2, 2018

Air France said it will operate about 85 percent of its flight schedule on Thursday May 3 as staff unions call further strike days in support of a pay claim.

The airline said it will operate 78 percent of long-haul flights, over 80 percent of medium-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, and just under 90 percent of short-haul flights at Paris-Orly and French provincial airports.

A series of strikes over 11 days has so far cost the airline around EUR€300 million (USD$360 million), with a further four strike days announced for May 3, 4, 7 and 8.

In an attempt to end the strikes, Air France last month increased its pay offer to 2 percent from April 1, 2018, followed by increases of 1.65 percent per year for 2019, 2020 and 2021, 5 percent in total.

The airline said salaries would increase, on average, by 12.5 percent, including the 7 percent outlined “for all categories of staff as well as individual increases and the sliding seniority and skills pay scale.”

After the improved offer was made, Air France chairman Jean-Marc Janaillac launched a staff consultation process, with an electronic vote on the offer due to end soon.

There is some disagreement between the unions, with the large CFDT union urging staff to accept the airline’s offer. Most airlines, including the SNPL pilot union, say the offer is inadequate and should be rejected.