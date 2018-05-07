Air France Staff Continue Strike, CEO To Leave

Air France expects to operate 80 percent of its Tuesday flights as the second day of a union stoppage this week ramps up pressure and the airline’s strike-related costs, causing the resignation of its chief executive.

CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said he will resign after failing to persuade Air France staff to accept a four year, 7 percent pay deal. The offer included a 2 percent increase for 2018, but unions want 5 percent for this year.

The airline put the offer to staff last week as part of a consultation process that ended with an electronic vote.

In the Friday vote, 55.44 percent of votes cast were against the offer, on an 80.33 percent participation rate.

At an Air France-KLM board meeting on Saturday, Janaillac confirmed his decision to resign, but was asked to stay on until the end of the group's general meeting on May 15. A company statement said the board reaffirmed their “full and total support” for Janaillac, and said he had agreed to stay on until then.

The Tuesday strike is the 15th in a series of one-day stoppages that have cost the airline over EUR€300 million (USD$358 million) so far.

The 80 percent of flights Air France said it will operate is broken down into 95 percent of long-haul services, 75 percent of medium-haul flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle, and 82 percent of short-haul operations to and from Paris-Orly and French provincial airports.

Air France said it has updated its schedule for May 8, but passengers should expect last minute delays and cancellations.