Air China Orders 20 Additional Airbus A350s

July 11, 2019

Air China has ordered 20 Airbus A350-900s in a deal valued at USD$6.54 billion at list prices.

The airline has the option to change the last five of the order to the larger A350-1000. Deliveries are due from 2020 to 2022, Air China said in a Hong Kong stock exchange submission.

The new aircraft will be used for fleet expansion and to replace older planes. The increase in fleet capacity is approximately 9.7 percent, the airline said.

“The company expects the new Airbus aircraft will deliver more cost efficient performance and provide more comfortable services to its passengers.”

Air China already has a fleet of 10 A350-900s from a previous order.