Air Berlin To Stop Flying This Month

October 9, 2017

Air Berlin will stop flying by October 28 at the latest as the administrators for the insolvent airline continue discussions with prospective buyers.

The airline had already announced the end of its long-haul routes as aircraft lessors started taking back planes from the bankrupt carrier, now all Air Berlin flights will cease, although subsidiaries Niki and LG Walter will continue flying.

The airline’s administrators are negotiating with Lufthansa and easyJet for the takeover of parts of the business, with Lufthansa interested in German regional unit LG Walter, Austrian leisure airline Niki, and some aircraft. easyJet has made an offer for part of the Air Berlin fleet, including crew. The talks are scheduled to last until Thursday.

A deal with easyJet is looking less certain after it was reported to have reduced its Air Berlin offer. easyJet may see more value in grabbing parts of UK airline Monarch which collapsed last week. Landing slots at London’s Gatwick Airport could be a target for the low cost carrier.

Air Berlin has continued operations only because of a German government loan, but that money will run out soon and it will have to cease operations before the end of the month.