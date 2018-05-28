Air Baltic Orders 30 More Bombardier CS300s

May 28, 2018

Air Baltic has added to its order book for Bombardier’s CS300 jet, with a firm order for 30 of the type, worth USD$2.9 billion at list prices.

Deliveries of the latest order, which includes options and purchase rights on another 30 CS300s, are due to start in the fourth quarter of 2019. If all the options are taken up, the total order value for the 148-seat jet would be just under $5.9 billion.

Air Baltic said it plans to phase out its current fleet of Boeing 737s and Bombardier Q400 turbo-props, and move to an all-CS300 fleet of up to 80 aircraft by 2025.

“As an early adopter of the CSeries, we took a forward-looking decision on advanced technology to support our turnaround plan leading to sustainable profitability,” the airline’s chief executive Martin Gauss said.

“We successfully executed our fleet modernisation strategy, and are excited to further grow our fleet up to 80 CS300 aircraft while phasing out our other aircraft types in the next three years,” Gauss added.

The Latvian airline already flies eight CS300s out of an initial order for 20. It received the first of those in late 2016, with the final delivery due next year.