Aeroméxico Crash Investigation Recovers Flight Recorders

August 1, 2018

Investigators from Mexico’s civil aviation authority have recovered the flight recorders from the Aeroméxico aircraft that crashed on takeoff from Durango airport on Tuesday.

Flight AM2431 was on a domestic flight to Mexico City when it came down shortly after takeoff in Durango in what has been reported as poor weather.

All 103 passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft, with most sustaining only minor injuries. Mexico’s Secretary of Transport Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said in a tweet that of the injured, only four people remain in a serious but stable condition.

Aeroméxico said there were 88 adult passengers, nine minors, two infants, two pilots and two flight attendants on the flight to Mexico City.

Many of the passengers are US citizens, with American consular officials in Mexico providing assistance.

The airline said a dedicated team in Durango continues to provide help to passengers and their families. Aeroméxico chief executive Andrés Conesa said the company has allocated all available resources to dealing with the accident.

“Our priority is attending to passengers and their families. We’ve aligned all our efforts to taking care of their needs the best we can at this time.”

The airline said the actions taken by the crew during the evacuation of the aircraft were critical in avoiding loss of life.

“We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to all who responded to the accident and have provided care to those affected, their professionalism and support have helped immeasurably.”

Mexico’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) is leading the investigation with help from Brazil and the United States. The Embraer E190 was made in Brazil and its engines supplied by General Electric of the US.