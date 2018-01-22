Aercap Orders $450 Mln Of RR Trent 787 Engines

January 22, 2018

Aircraft lessor AerCap has signed a deal with Rolls-Royce for Trent 1000 TEN engines to power ten Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The agreement, worth USD$450 million at list prices, also includes options on engines for a further five Trent 1000-powered 787s.

The Trent 1000 TEN engine incorporates technologies from the Trent engines powering Airbus’s A350s, Rolls-Royce said. The updates allow the 787 to achieve 20 percent greater fuel efficiency and to reduce by half the noise footprint of previous-generation aircraft.