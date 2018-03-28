Aegean Signs Commitment For Airbus A320s

Aegean Airlines has committed to buying 30 Airbus A320-family aircraft, in a deal that would be worth USD$3.5 billion at list prices when converted to a firm order.

The Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 10 A321neos and 20 A320neos also includes purchase options for an additional 10 A320-family aircraft. If all the options are taken up, the order value rises to $5 billion.

Aegean, who said the order is the largest private investment in Greece, also has the option of converting part of the order from A320neos to the larger A321neo. A final purchase agreement is expected in June.

“Today marks the beginning of a new period of growth and development for Aegean,” the airline’s vice chairman Eftichios Vassilakis said.

With this investment “we strengthen our competitiveness and provide a platform that empowers our people to further improve service to our passengers [and the] first impression we provide to visitors of our country,” Vassilakis added.

Aegean said it was in negotiations with engine manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and CFM International over its choice of powerplant, with a decision expected by July 2018.

Aegean operates an all-Airbus fleet of 37 A320s, eight A321s and one A319, flying to over 80 domestic and international destinations. It took over Greek flag carrier Olympic Air in 2013 and is now the largest airline in Greece.