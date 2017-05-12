WestJet Pilots Vote To Join ALPA Union

May 12, 2017

Pilots at Canada’s WestJet have voted to join the ALPA union after 62 percent voted for representation.

More than 1,400 pilots voted, a 97 percent turnout, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) which carried out the ballot said.

Once the CIRB certifies the vote, the Air Line Pilots Association International will become the exclusive bargaining agent for the pilot group.

“WestJet pilots told us that it’s time for a certified union… With ALPA representation, pilot unity plays an integral role in supporting the process of negotiating a legally binding collective agreement,” ALPA president, Captain Tim Canoll said.

WesJet chief executive Gregg Saretsky said the airline was disappointed with the result, but is “dedicated to moving forward as a team. We will now focus on engaging in constructive dialogue with ALPA and concentrate on the continued success of the organisation for guests, employees and shareholders.”