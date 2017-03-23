Virgin America Brand Goes But Vibe To Stay

March 23, 2017

Alaska Air Group will drop the Virgin America brand in 2019 and rebadge the airline they took over in 2016 as Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Air said the combined airline will adopt many of the brand elements of Virgin America including enhanced in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and music. It said the goal “is to create a warm and welcoming West Coast-inspired vibe.”

“While the Virgin America name is beloved to many, we concluded that to be successful on the West Coast we had to do so under one name - for consistency and efficiency, and to allow us to continue to deliver low fares," Alaska Air marketing VP Sangita Woerner said in a statement.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said in his blog that “Many tears are shed today” over the decision, and that Alaska Airlines “has a very different business model and sadly, it could not find a way to maintain its own brand and that of Virgin America.”

Branson said “It was a long and hard journey but in the end you are the best consumer airline in America. You proved that it is possible to create a business with a terrific culture and a brand that people love.”

The combined airline has a fleet of over 280 aircraft operating 1,200 flights a day.

After announcing the merger in December 2016, Alaska’s chief executive Brad Tilden said “Alaska Airlines and Virgin America are different airlines, but we believe different works.” But obviously not for long.