Vienna Airport Benefits From Eastern European Traffic

August 22, 2017

Flughafen Wien, parent company of Vienna Airport, reported a 4.4 percent increase in first half net profit, as passenger numbers particularly to Eastern European destinations rose.

Net profit for the period to end June was EUR€60.1 million, on revenue of €357.5 million, which was a 3.4 percent increase on the prior year period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.9 percent to €157.9 million.

Vienna Airport saw a 6.9 percent rise in the number of passengers flying through the airport to 11.22 million, with traffic to Eastern European destinations up by 11.3 percent.

Management board member Julian Jäger said that “In spite of the turbulence surrounding airberlin, the year 2017 is proceeding positively for Vienna Airport. Passenger volume is steadily rising.

“Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and easyJet are the growth drivers this year, more than compensating for capacity reductions of the airberlin Group,” he added.

Looking forward, Flughafen Wien upped its 2017 passenger growth forecast, and now expects more than a 5 percent increase in total pax numbers. That includes numbers for Malta and Kosice airports. For its core Vienna airport, the group expects more than a 4 percent increase in passenger numbers.

For the full year, the group expects net profit to be “above the prior-year level”.