United Switches Airbus A350 Order, Adds 10 More

September 6, 2017

United Airlines has modified and added to an existing order for Airbus A350s, bringing the new order total to 45 A350-900s instead of a previous order for 35 of the larger A350-1000.

The expanded order brings the value of the deal to just over USD$14 billion at list prices. The A350s will now be delivered between late 2022 and 2027.

United, which said the A350-900 was a better fit and size for its network, will use the aircraft to replace Boeing 777-200ERs as they reach their retirement age from 2022.

“For the past year, United has done a complete review to ensure that we have the right long-term fleet strategy, and it was clear that the A350 aligns with our replacement needs and our network,” United CFO Andrew Levy said. “The combination of the range performance and efficiencies make the A350 an attractive aircraft for United.”

United placed an initial order for A350-900s in late 2009, with a firm order for 25 following in March 2010, and entry into service scheduled for 2016.

At the 2013 Paris Air Show, United and Airbus announced a change to the order from 25 -900s to 35 of the larger A350-1000 and a later first delivery. Wednesday’s announcement adds a further 10 aircraft and switches the order back to the 320 seat A350-900.