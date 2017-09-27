United Seeks To Boost Houston-Havana Flights

United Airlines has applied to the US Department of Transportation to increase flights from Houston to Havana.

United currently operates one Saturday flight each week from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport to Havana's José Martí Airport, and has requested permission to make it a daily flight.

The DOT last year approved applications by six US airlines to fly to Havana and other cities after US and Cuban officials signed a memorandum to restore scheduled air service between the countries.

United said Houston is the only gateway in the DOT approval not located on the US East Coast and it is well located for connecting flights from central and western US to the Cuban capital.

“There are a number of synergies between Cuba and Houston when it comes to energy, medicine, education, the arts – even in sports,” Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner said. The service will increase opportunities to connect family and friends and increase potential for trade and investment, he added.

The new Cuban flights have not been as popular as expected with some airlines trimming capacity and Southwest ending flights to Varadero and Santa Clara completely, leaving Havana as the only Cuban destination it serves.