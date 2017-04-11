United Issues Apology For Passenger Mistreatment

April 11, 2017

United Airlines’ chief executive Oscar Munoz has issued an apology, with the airline accepting “full responsibility” for “what happened” on United Express flight 3411 on Sunday.

Munoz said “The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened.”

He said the airline “will work to make it right,” and that “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

The statement came after United earlier apologised for “having to re-accommodate these customers,” but not for the handling of the situation itself.

United was forced into damage control after social media excoriated the airline for physically removing a passenger from the overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville. United’s response was seen by many as poor with Twitter hashtags such as #BoycottUnitedAirlines used to express anger at the airline.

The long term damage to the airline’s brand remains to be seen.