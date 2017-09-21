Turkish Airlines To Buy Boeing 787-9s

September 21, 2017

Turkish Airlines announced its intention to order 40 Boeing 787-9s in a deal worth USD$1.08 billion at list prices.

“Our intent to purchase these Dreamliners is to meet the demand for wide-body airplanes at the 3rd Airport, further strengthen our fleet capacity on the 100th anniversary of the Republic and to enhance passenger satisfaction,” Turkish Airlines chairman M. İlker Aycı said.

THY Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of over 320, mostly, Airbus aircraft. It has orders for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs outstanding, with deliveries due to start in 2018.

Boeing and the Turkish government also announced the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative, which is designed to support the growth of the Turkish aerospace industry, Boeing said in a statement.