Tigerair Australia To Fly 2,000 Passengers Home

January 12, 2017

Tigerair Australia said it had been given permission by the Indonesian government to operate some Bali to Australia flights to take passengers home.

The low cost carrier will operate 11 flights from Denpasar to Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. Operational dates are Friday, January 13 to Monday, January 16. Tigerair said the flights will allow 2,000 customers to return home.

Outbound flights from Australia to Bali are cancelled until Friday 20 January, with flights beyond that date under review, the airline said. Additional Bali to Australia flights beyond Monday are also under review.

Tigerair said it was continuing discussions with the Indonesian Government to restart flights to Bali.

Indonesia introduced new requirements for Tigerair earlier this week, which affected the airline’s charter operations. It is still unclear why the carrier’s scheduled services are included in the changes.