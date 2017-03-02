Thai Airways January Passengers, Loads Improve

March 2, 2017

Thai Airways released its operating statistics for January, showing a boost in passenger numbers and load factor.

Thai carried 1.8 million passengers during the month, a 10.3 percent increase from the previous year, with load factor up 5.9 percentage points at 83.1 percent.

Revenue (in revenue passenger km - RPK) was up 12.7 percent on an available seat km capacity increase of 4.8 percent.

RPK passenger traffic was strongest to Australia with a 15.1 percent increase, followed by regional routes on 13.2 percent, and Europe showing a 13 percent lift.

Total freight carried was up 8.3 percent on a load factor of 75.3 percent, a 3.7 percentage point improvement on January 2016.