SWISS Receives First Bombardier CS300

May 26, 2017

Swiss International Air Lines took delivery of its first Bombardier CS300 on Friday, the first carrier to operate both CSeries models.

Swiss has ordered a total of 30 CSeries aircraft, 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s. The Lufthansa subsidiary already has 8 CS100s in service.

“We are delighted that, having successfully integrated the first Bombardier CS100s into our fleet from mid-2016 onwards, we can now welcome our first CS300,” SWISS’s chief executive Thomas Klühr said. “With its 20 additional seats… [the CS300] gives us an optimal equipment mix for our European short- and medium-haul services.”

The CS300 will enter commercial service for SWISS on June 1st, operating a Geneva to London Heathrow flight.

CS300 launch operator airBaltic already has three CS300s in service.