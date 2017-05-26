SWISS Receives First Bombardier CS300
Swiss International Air Lines took delivery of its first Bombardier CS300 on Friday, the first carrier to operate both CSeries models.
Swiss has ordered a total of 30 CSeries aircraft, 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s. The Lufthansa subsidiary already has 8 CS100s in service.
“We are delighted that, having successfully integrated the first Bombardier CS100s into our fleet from mid-2016 onwards, we can now welcome our first CS300,” SWISS’s chief executive Thomas Klühr said. “With its 20 additional seats… [the CS300] gives us an optimal equipment mix for our European short- and medium-haul services.”
The CS300 will enter commercial service for SWISS on June 1st, operating a Geneva to London Heathrow flight.
CS300 launch operator airBaltic already has three CS300s in service.