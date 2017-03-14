Startup KAIR Airlines Orders 8 Airbus A320s

South Korean low-cost start-up KAIR Airlines has placed an order with Airbus for eight A320ceo aircraft.

The order, worth USD$792 million at list prices, will be used to launch services to Northeast Asian international destinations.

“We see enormous potential for the development of a low cost model linking central South Korea with destinations in China, Taiwan and Japan,” KAIR Airlines chairman Byung Ho Kang said. “Brand new A320 aircraft will be perfect for our business model and customers.”

Cheongju-based KAIR is expected to launch in 2018 and joins a growing list of low-cost carriers in South Korea.