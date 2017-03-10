Southwest Reports February Traffic Numbers

March 10, 2017

Southwest Airlines reported its February traffic figures on Friday, showing increased passenger numbers and revenue.

Southwest flew just under 10.7 million passengers during the month, a 0.7 percent increase from February 2016. Passenger revenue (RPM) improved 1.1 percent on the previous year, on ASM capacity up 1.2 percent. Load factor was flat at 79 percent.

For the 12 months to end February, the airline saw revenue passenger miles increase by 2.9 percent, with ASM capacity up 3.8 percent.

Southwest estimates its first quarter 2017 operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) will fall by between 2 and 3 percent, compared with 1Q16.