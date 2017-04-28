Southwest Net Profit Down A Third

Southwest Airlines announced net income for the first quarter of USD$351 million, a 31.6 percent drop from the previous year.

Operating income was $658 million, down from $944 million in 1Q16.

Operating revenue for the quarter to end March edged up 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion, but costs rose at a faster clip, 8.8 percent, to $4.22 billion.

Fuel costs were up 8.2 percent to $922 million, but the biggest percentage cost increase came from salaries, wages, and benefits at $1.73 billion, a 12.6 percent jump. New contracts agreed with the airline’s pilot and flight attendant groups last year contributed to the higher staff costs.

“Our first quarter unit cost inflation was driven primarily by higher fuel costs and pay increases from amended union contracts,” chief executive Gary Kelly said. “Our cost inflation is expected to abate dramatically in second half 2017 to end this year with fourth quarter unit costs in line with year-ago levels, excluding fuel and oil, special items, and profit-sharing,” he added.

Southwest carried 29.5 million passengers during the quarter, up 3.3 percent from 2016. RPM (revenue passenger miles) traffic was also up 3.3 percent on an ASM (available seat miles) capacity increase of 4.1 percent. Load factor edged down 0.6 percentage points as a result, to 79.9 percent. Yield dropped 2.6 percent to 15.08 cents.

The Dallas-based carrier continued its fleet upgrade, adding nine new Boeing 737-800s and retiring eight older models. A further 79 older 737s are due for retirement by the end of 2017, with fleet size dropping from 727 at the end of Q1, to 703 by year’s end.