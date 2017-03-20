South Sudan Plane Crashes, Several Injured

March 20, 2017

A South Sudanese plane with 44 passengers and five crew onboard crashed and burst into flames after landing at Wau Airport, all survived.

The South Supreme Airlines Antonov An-26 was on a domestic flight from the capital Juba to Wau in northwest South Sudan when it crashed. Local reports said the plane hit a fire truck as it landed and caught fire.

Several passengers and a crew member were taken to a local hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the crash and evacuation.

Bad weather appears to be a contributory factor in the crash as the plane veered off course and hit the truck, according to a witness.