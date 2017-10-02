SkyWest Adds To Embraer E175 Order

October 2, 2017

SkyWest has ordered an additional 20 Embraer E175 aircraft in a deal valued at USD$914 million at list prices.

The firm order is for 15 70-seat Embraer E175 SC aircraft and five 76-seat Embraer E175s. The E175 SCs will be used on SkyWest-operated flights for Delta, and the E175s will be operated on behalf of Alaska Airlines.

The latest commitment builds on a previous order SkyWest placed with Embraer last month for 25 new aircraft. All 45 jets will be delivered between September 2017 and the end of 2018.

SkyWest currently operates 104 Embraer E175s, 65 for United Express, 21 for Alaska Airlines and 18 for Delta Connection.